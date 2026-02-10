Former UW wide receiver Rome Odunze surprises Seattle veteran with Super Bowl trip

For Seattle Seahawks fan and retired Air Force Master Sgt. Chris Block, a career defined by decades of military service led to an unforgettable moment over Super Bowl weekend.

On the eve of the game, Block was surprised by former University of Washington star and current Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze with tickets to the championship. The surprise was part of a special initiative organized by USAA, the NFL's Official Salute to Service Partner, and the Wounded Warrior Project.

The weekend concluded with a storybook ending for the Seattle veteran as the Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13 to secure the championship title.

"He's well-deserving of it, and it's an honor to be able to do this for him," Odunze said of the surprise. "The Super Bowl is huge, especially when the Seahawks are in it. To see his team compete in a setting like that is incredible."

Rome Odunze, whose grandmother served as a military nurse, teamed up with USAA and the Wounded Warrior Project to surprise retired Master Sgt. Chris Block and his daughter, Willow, with a trip to the Super Bowl.

Odunze, whose grandmother served as a military nurse, said his connection to the military community is personal. "Any way that I can give back, that's what I'm looking to do. I'm in a very blessed position, so to be able to do what I can for the community, especially coming from [the University of Washington], is an honor."

Block’s military career spanned 15 years in the U.S. Air Force and the Alaska Air National Guard. A decorated combat veteran, he completed deployments to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Qatar, and Korea. In 2010, he was named the Alaska Air National Guard Service Member of the Year and was later recognized by the Alaska State Legislature for his advocacy for veterans and individuals with disabilities.

For Block, the connection between military service and sports runs deep.

"It's huge for me because after you leave the military, a team is important," Block said. "This creates that community and brings it back full circle. A lot of veterans, especially in Seattle, cling to teams. It's important for them to have that community to fall back on. It’s hard not to be a ‘12’ there—we’re really lucky."

Seattle Seahawks fan and retired Master MSgt. Chris Block (right) with his daughter, Willow (left) were surprised with a trip to Super Bowl.

While Block’s service history includes coordinating logistics for the President of the United States, Sunday’s event was centered on family. He attended the game with his 6-year-old daughter, Willow, whom he describes as his "adventure buddy."

"She's been hanging out with me since the day she was born," Block said. "There are no words to describe it, but I'm just happy to get to share this experience."

The gift is part of a broader effort by USAA to coordinate similar experiences for veterans across the league. Following the Seahawks' victory, the city of Seattle is preparing for a championship parade scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The Source: Information in this story came from USAA and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

