Police: Suspect arrested after string of carjackings in Fife

A suspect was arrested Tuesday morning after several carjackings and a police pursuit that spanned from Fife to Seattle.

According to Federal Way Police, several carjackings occurred on I-5 in Fife before 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to Kitts Corner Apartments to 911 calls of suspicious vehicles.

Police arrived at the apartments, located at 1201 S 336th St, where they spotted the cars — all of which matched the descriptions of the stolen vehicle reports from the Fife carjackings.

Federal Way police attempted to stop one of the stolen vehicles, and the suspect sped off. Officers pursued the car to Seattle, where they eventually lost sight of it.

Washington State Patrol and Fife police were called to assist, and they located the vehicle and took the suspect into custody.

It is not known if other suspects were involved in the carjackings, or if additional arrests were made.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

New Idaho judge in Bryan Kohberger trial no stranger to brutal murder cases

Key employee who called Titan unsafe testifies before Coast Guard

1 killed in crash on West Casino Road in Everett

'Could have gone much worse': Armed man involved in fight at Seattle movie theater

How to register to vote in WA

WA voter guide: What to know about the 2024 November general election

New HOV ramps open for WA State Route 520 drivers

Home Depot to pay nearly $2M penalty for allegedly overcharging customers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.