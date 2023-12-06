Sylvester Stallone reenacts 'Rocky' scene with kid during Inaugural Holiday

article

The first-ever "Rocky Day" would not be complete if Sylvester Stallone hadn't reenacted one of his iconic speeches from the film.

Nine-year-old Ro Knight was featured in a viral video that delighted the action star by reciting a speech by Rocky from the 2006 sequel to "Rocky V," "Rocky Balboa."

"Let me tell you something that you already know," Knight told Stallone. "The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows!"

"That's how winning is done!" Stallone and Knight shouted at each other as the crowd cheered.

Stallone shared the moment on his own social media on Sunday with the caption "this kid is a real life Rocky!."

Stallone was visiting the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum on Dec. 3 where he celebrated the inaugural "Rocky Day."

"Life is a fight," he said in a speech to the thousands gathered at the base of the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where Rocky famously and triumphantly runs up the steps while training in the film.

"It’s a tough fight and get ready," he continued. "You’re going to win some and you’re gonna lose a lot. But the real victory is in never giving up and going the distance for yourself, your loved ones, and standing at the top of these steps you’re reminded that all things are possible."







