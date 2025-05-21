Tacoma Humane Society waives dog adoption fees

The Brief The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is waiving dog adoption fees from May 21–25 due to limited kennel space during ongoing renovations. With 14 kennels out of service and over 300 dogs taken in since May 1, the shelter is urgently seeking adoptive homes to ease overcrowding. The fee-waived event coincides with Memorial Day weekend, giving families extra time to welcome a new pet.



The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is waiving adoption fees for all dogs ahead of and through Memorial Day weekend as kennel space remains limited due to ongoing renovations.

What we know:

The fee-waived adoption event runs from Wednesday, May 21, through Sunday, May 25.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County said 14 kennels were temporarily closed for construction through the end of May, and the shelter is operating at capacity.

By the numbers:

All foster homes are currently filled, and the need for space continues to grow. Since May 1, the shelter has taken in more than 300 dogs, including 101 in the past week alone and 30 in a single day.

"We remain an essential community resource and open-admission shelter, even during renovations," said Lauren Green, director of marketing and communications. "By adopting, individuals and families not only change a dog’s life, but also support animal welfare in our community by making room for incoming animals who have nowhere else to go."

Renovations, which started May 1, are partially funded by the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) and an anonymous local donor. Upgrades include the installation of portals that give dogs more space and flexibility in their housing, which is especially important for animals with behavioral challenges or longer stays, the Humane Society said.

"This fee-waived dog adoption promotion comes at a perfect time for those thinking about adding a new pet to their family," Green said. "The long weekend gives people extra time to help their new companion settle in."

The shelter currently has more than 135 dogs in its care, both at the facility and in foster homes. Of those, 55 are available for adoption, with more becoming available daily as they are assessed, spayed or neutered, or cleared from mandatory stray holds.

For more information or to view adoptable dogs, visit the Humane Society’s website.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

