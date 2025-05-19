Search underway for missing mini Highland calf in Gig Harbor, WA

The Brief A mini Highland calf named Daisy May was reported missing over the weekend. She is described as being about 100 pounds and is two feet tall.



Gig Harbor police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a mini Highland calf.

What we know:

The calf, whose name is "Daisy May," has been missing since Saturday.

Her owner told FOX 13 Seattle that Daisy May disappeared in the Artondale area, and after several hours of searching, no one has seen her.

She is described as being about 100 pounds and is two feet tall.

Anyone who spots Daisy May is urged to call Gig Harbor police.

The Source: Information in this story came from the missing calf's owner.

