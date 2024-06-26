Man arrested in connection to fatal Tacoma shooting

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a murder near a Tacoma skate park on June 18.

Tacoma Police announced they identified and arrested a man on Tuesday, suspected of the fatal shooting near McKinley Skatepark. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. that evening near the corner of East F Street and East 32nd Street.

When they arrived, officers discovered an unresponsive victim and attempted emergency medical aid, but the victim was pronounced dead upon the Tacoma Fire Department's arrival.

Detectives determined it was a homicide, and by Tuesday, had identified the 19-year-old as the suspect.

The man was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

It is still unknown what led up to this shooting. Detectives are still investigating the incident.

