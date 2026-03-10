Teen arrested in Lynnwood, WA shooting of high school student

The Brief A 15-year-old Meadowdale High School student was arrested in connection with a March 6 shooting that injured another teen. Police say the suspect fired multiple rounds after a planned fight at Meadowdale Neighborhood Park, prompting school lockdowns. The suspect faces attempted murder and other charges; the gun has not been recovered and the motive remains under investigation.



A 15-year-old Meadowdale High School student has been arrested in connection to last week's shooting that injured another student.

Lynnwood police arrested the teen Monday night after investigating leads and identifying the suspect over the weekend.

The backstory:

The shooting happened at Meadowdale Neighborhood Park, not far from the high school, on Friday, March 6. The incident prompted four nearby schools to go into lockdown as police searched for the suspect.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a confrontation between two groups of students who arranged to meet at the park after school for a fight.

Police said the suspect arrived in a vehicle, exited, and fired multiple rounds, striking another 15-year-old student twice. The shooting victim has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

What's next:

The suspect was not initially located near the scene, but has since been arrested and booked into Denney Juvenile Justice Center. He faces charges of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and drive-by shooting.

The gun used in the shooting has not yet been recovered, and the suspect is believed to have gang affiliations, but investigators have not concluded that the incident itself was gang related.

This remains an active investigation by the Lynnwood Police Department.

