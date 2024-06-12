Seattle teen accused of murdering man in Pioneer Square is 6-time felon

Seattle police arrested 17-year-old Caution Anderson who is accused of gunning down a 29-year-old man last month in Pioneer Square.

Officers were called around 11:15 p.m. on May 25 to the intersection near Occidental Avenue South and Yesler Way for reports of a man shot.

Officers and Seattle Fire personnel found a man unresponsive in the lower level of the Sinking Ship parking garage, located on James Street and Yesler Way. Javonte Isadore-Danning was pronounced dead at the scene.

Probable cause documents state that a witness recorded video that captured the shooting. In the video, 10 gunshots are heard. The officer wrote that the gunman continued firing even after Danning turned his back and fell to the ground.

SPD detectives and the US Marshals Task Force arrested the suspect. He was booked into Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center.

On June 12, King County prosecutors charged Anderson with 2nd-degree murder, 2nd-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and theft of a motor vehicle. They said they were charging Anderson as an adult. He turns 18 this month.

Prosecutors said Anderson is a six-time felon in juvenile court with cases in both King and Pierce counties. Convictions range from attempting to allude to possession of a stolen vehicle and hit-and-run injury.

Because of Anderson's record, prosecutors asked a judge to set bail at $2 million.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

