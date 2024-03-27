THE NEW SIX returns with a fiery comeback, unveiling 'FUEGO' single album

Nearly two years after their debut, THE NEW SIX has returned with their first single album, "FUEGO."

THE NEW SIX (TNX), debuted in May 2022 as the first group under K-pop superstar PSY’s company, P Nation.

The six members, selected on the TV audition program, "LOUD," took the K-pop scene by storm with their powerful title track, "MOVE."

The song set the stage for the group’s career, showing fans their performance ability from the beginning.

After their debut, the group decided to show everyone their range of genres and styles with the rock-pop track "Love or Die" and the R&B style of "I Need U."

Their last release in 2023, "Kick It 4 Now," expanded the group’s reach to more international fans with its nostalgic 90s sound and choreography.

Talking about their journey in experimenting with different styles, HWI tells FOX 13 News, "During the preparation process, we always thought it was different from the previous one, and we can always prepare our mindset and show that the style will always go beyond our previous release."

After the bright and nostalgic "Kick It 4 Now," the group decided to continue to change things up with their latest release, "FUEGO."

While member KYUNG JUN says the two styles of "FUEGO" and their debut "MOVE" are similar, the members say there’s a deeper meaning behind this release.

"Our new song ‘FUEGO’ means fire in Spanish, and just like its name, it’s a powerful and hot song. ‘FUEGO’ is burning down all negative emotions and moving forward, so you can clearly see our passion and commitment through the lyrics, especially when we talk about throwing away our trauma and burning everything up," explains HYUN SOO.

"We did our best to prepare everything, but the highlight of this album is the powerful performance that matches the strong music," HWI says.

With over 11 million views so far since its March 20 release date, the music video shows that powerful performance the members talk about, with choreography they struggled with at the beginning.

"For this song specifically, it was a lot harder than expected and it was very physically tiring, as well," HYUN SOO says.

Even with a difficult choreography for this release, the members continue to show why they should be known to fans across the world through their work ethic and talent.

And as for their goals this year, they are putting their health and happiness at the forefront.

"First is for all the members to stay healthy, and to also have fun while promoting all our songs this year," says TAE HUN.

In a closing message to fans, HYUN SOO tells FOX 13 News, "Thank you for waiting for us and let’s make a lot of good memories. We love you always."