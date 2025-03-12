Thieves push cement barriers through Maple Valley pot shop to get inside

The Brief A group of thieves smashed into a Maple Valley pot shop by pushing a cement barrier into the business. The smash-and-grab of Goobie's Doobies was caught on camera, and is estimated to cost the business upward of $10,000.



Caught on camera, a group of thieves smashed into Goobie's Doobies last week, pushing past security measures in order to get into the store.

It's the third smash-and-grab for the business in just the past four years, and they are out thousands of dollars after the theft.

The backstory:

The general manager, Tea, says the thieves got into the store by smashing through the garage door, with an indoor security camera system capturing them jumping over the counter and stealing everything they could get their hands on.

"It’s broken," said Tea, the general manager of the shop, pointing to the counter where dog and pet pictures are displayed in the shop.

Tea, had installed new, heavy cement blocks to stop vehicles. But, they were no match for the crew.

"I was shocked," said Tea. "It’s a huge heavy block." One of the cement blocks is pictured below.

The driver repeatedly backed a car into the barriers again and again until both the car and the cement block smashed through the store.

"When the block came through the door, it was pushed all the way across the floor here into the display case," said Tea.

Cameras showed dust and insulation raining down from the ceiling as thieves rushed in.

"It's heartbreaking to see them come in here and steal so much stuff," said Tea.

The burglars were so brazen, some didn't wear masks and their faces could be seen on the security video.

Better barriers have now gone in. They are pictured below.

"These are the new bollards that we put in. We’ve sunk them in cement," said Tea. "They are six inches, and they are filled with concrete too, so they are very sturdy."

She hopes they will stop thieves in their tracks.

"We put in six," said Tea. "We’ll put one by the corner of the last building there."

Local perspective:

A state-funded security assessment program is available to help cannabis shops like Goobie's Doobies to identify vulnerabilities.

After three smash-and-grabs and one robbery in the time span of just four years, Tea is planning to schedule an appointment.

"We’ll take advantage of that and set up an appointment with the liquor board," said Tea.

Meantime, Tea hopes that someone will find her stolen merchandise, which is marked, "Sold by Goobie’s Doobies," on the back of the package.

"We would really appreciate the public’s help, somebody’s got to know these kids," said Tea.

Tea says between restocking, repairs and installing new security measures, this will cost the business upward of $10,000. If you know who's responsible, contact Maple Valley Police or the King County Sheriff's Office.

The Source: Information in this story is from original FOX 13 Seattle interviews and reporting.

