WA program offers free security assessments as smash-and-grab burglaries rise

With smash-and-grab burglaries targeting cannabis retailers on the rise, a state-funded security assessment program aims to help business owners better protect their stores.

Burglars have hit shops across Washington, with three incidents reported in Seattle in the past week alone.

What they're saying:

Jeffery Slotnick, president of Setracon Enterprise Security Risk Management Systems, has spent 27 years in the security industry and is at the forefront of these proactive efforts.

Slotnick notes security has evolved significantly over the years, primarily due to advancements in technology.

"The advent of AI, intelligent cameras, machine learning, and integrated systems has changed everything," Slotnick said. "Fifteen years ago, a camera was just a camera. Today, they’re all part of an ecosystem, which has provided great opportunities for improvement in physical security."

Despite this, he says criminals often stick to traditional methods.

"We’re able to detect them faster, but it’s hard to avoid a hammer, a crowbar, or using a vehicle to gain entry to a building," Slotnick said.

Slotnick and his team have been contracted by the state of Washington's Liquor and Cannabis Board to provide free risk assessments for cannabis retailers.

"We go into their shop, look at security vulnerabilities, and provide a report on things they’re doing well and areas they might want to improve," Slotnick said. "At the end of the day, it’s a risk-based question: How much risk am I willing to accept, and what am I willing to invest in preventing crime?"

Cannabis shops, he says, are no different from any other high-value retail business.

"We look at security just as we would for a jewelry store, a high-end clothing retailer, or any business with valuable products," he said. "How do you let people in? How do you secure your windows and doors? Where do you store and move your cash? Are your employees trained to handle different situations? Security is all about these details."

Local perspective:

Even businesses that have taken some security measures can be vulnerable, as seen in a recent burglary at The Reef in Capitol Hill.

"Whatever is going on isn’t working," said David Olivas, The Reef’s director of operations.

However, Olivas noted the would-be thieves were not able to make it inside the building despite a stolen vehicle smashing into the facade seven times.

"Bollards are part of a larger security strategy, just like any other protective measure," Slotnick said.

While some businesses are restricted in their ability to install bollards due to city regulations and permits, Slotnick says there are alternative security measures.

"You can install roll-up doors over windows, apply protective window films, or reinforce window glass," Slotnick said. "Bollards are just one option; they happen to be the easiest and least expensive."

Despite the rise in smash-and-grab incidents, only about 80 to 90 of the state’s 460 cannabis retailers have taken advantage of the free security assessment program.

"Some business owners fear that the state will penalize them if we find vulnerabilities, but nothing could be further from the truth," Slotnick said. "We’re not there to enforce anything. We’re there to educate and help."

The program recently received a contract extension and will continue through 2025.

"If we can help stores get ahead of these crimes, we can make them less frequent," Slotnick said. "Thieves look for the easiest targets. If we make their job harder, they either have to change their approach or move on."

For shop operators like Olivas, the repeated break-ins are both costly and frustrating.

"We’ve repaired this building over and over," Olivas said. "We’ve already put so many thousands of dollars in."

After the latest attempted burglary, The Reef is undergoing repairs for the third time.

What's next:

Slotnick urges cannabis retailers across Washington to take advantage of the program before they become victims.

"I feel like these burglaries don’t have to happen," he said. "If they had trusted us and reached out ahead of time, we might have helped them avoid becoming a target."

For cannabis retailers interested in scheduling a security assessment, Slotnick has a simple message:

"Call us. We’re here to help."

The hope is that with stronger security measures and potential legislative action, cannabis retailers can finally see relief from the ongoing crime wave.

Retailers interested in a security assessment can sign up on the Setracon website . Participants will need to sign a waiver in order to register.

The Source: Information in this story is from Setracon Enterprise Security Risk Management Systems and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

