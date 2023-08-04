Things to do this weekend: Seafair 2023, 'Bounce the City' in Tukwila and MORE!

That familiar roar is back in town! The Blue Angels are here for Seafair Weekend. If stunt pilots and hydroplanes topping at speeds of 220 mph is not your thing, there's a lot more happening this weekend!

Before you head out the door, be sure to check out our weather forecast. It looks like there's a chance for rain this weekend.

Seafair 2023

Magnolia Summerfest

From August 4-6, this 3-day festival will be focusing on volunteerism, fun family activities and giving back to local needs. Here you will be able to participate in the Seafair Parade, outdoor movies, bounce houses, food trucks and tents and much more.

‘Bounce the City’ comes to Tukwila

Get ready for 'Bounce the City'! This new inflatable festival is coming to Tukwila. It features a whole colorful array of fun for the entire family, including a 600-foot obstacle course, ball pit, sports arena and awesome music along the way.

WildBites (Aug. 4)

On Friday, August 4th from 5-8pm, you can stroll, sip and shop all at the same time. Featuring 53 wines from 18 Washington wineries, you can also expect complimentary wine glasses that you can take home and 12 wine tokens with each token being good for one, 1 oz taste of wine.

National Parks are FREE! (Aug. 4)

(GERMANY OUT) Olympic National Park: Schild am Eingang zum Nationalpark - ohne Jahr (Photo by Bütow/ullstein bild via Getty Images) Expand

To celebrate the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), admission to all national parks are free on Aug. 4.

Washington State Open

The 131st annual Washington State Open will be partnering with the Seattle Tennis Club for the 133rd time, bringing the tennis fandom of Washington together.

The event takes place July 31 - Aug. 6.

CatVideoFest 2023

Happening from August 4-6, you can enjoy a family-friendly night at the movies that will help raise money for cats in need.

Umoja Fest

Celebrating the best of the African American community and African Diaspora culture in northwest, the festival will feature live performances, cultural foods, and family fun.

Looking ahead:

We're less than a month out until the Washington State Fair, but you can start buying your tickets now! Today through August 25th, you can buy those early-bird tickets for between $12-14 bucks! After that, regular prices for weekend tickets go up to $14 and $17, depending on your age. If you wait to buy your ticket at the gate, you could be spending $18 each on those weekend days. During the week, however, you will save a few bucks.

Mount Rainier Scenic Railroad reopens in September