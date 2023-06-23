Things to do: Seattle PrideFest, Wild Waves park & more

Looking for something to do around Puget Sound this weekend? Check out these events happening around the Seattle area June 23-25.

Seattle Pride Parade/PrideFest

The annual parade will take place in downtown Seattle, running along 4th Ave. The parade starts at Pike Street and ends at Denny Way, near the Seattle Center. After the parade, head to Seattle Center for PrideFest, which features LGBTQIA2+ performances, vendors and more. There will be dozens of food vendors and several beer gardens.

The parade is free to attend. Happening June 25. Get more information here.

Capitol Hill Queer/Pride Festival

A few blocks of Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood (11th Ave. between E. Pike Street and Pine Street) will be closed off for the annual Capitol Hill Queer/Pride Festival. The three-day festival features musical and drag performances, food vendors and more. Headliners this year include Trixie Mattel, Charo, Peaches and Betty Who.

*This event is 21+ only

Festival hours:

Friday, June 23 | 5pm-11pm

Saturday, June 24 | 4pm-11pm

Sunday, June 25 | 2pm-10pm

You need a ticket to enter the festival. Get more ticket information here.

Strawberry Jam Theater Festival

Watch 11 plays by local directors during Strawberry Jam at 12th Avenue Arts.

The festival runs from June 23 through July 8, and showings are held on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Musical: "Hello, Dolly"

The upbeat musical ‘Hello, Dolly" is about a widowed matchmaker and a professional meddler who decides it’s time to find someone for herself. The event takes place at Village Theatre in Issaquah from June 23 to July 2.

Ongoing events

Wild Waves

The theme park and water park is open daily throughout the summer. Cool off on some water slides or feel the breeze on a roller coaster. Tickets start at $49.99 for a single-day adult ticket. Right now, Wild Waves is having a special on regular season pass tickets, for $69.99 until July 4. Season passes are usually $119.99. Located at 36201 Enchanted Pkwy S in Federal Way.

MoPOP Musuem: Hidden Worlds Exhibition

LAIKA, an animation company based out of the Portland, Oregon area is going to have a feature exhibit, showing the hidden worlds of stop-motion animation and claymation at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle. The event runs now, through the end of summer 2024.

Stranger Things: The Experience

An immersive Stranger Things Experience and bar has popped up in Seattle. You can feel like you're in the Upside Down and can enjoy 80s snacks and drinks.

At 1750 Occidental Ave., Seattle | Cost: $29+. Ticket info here.

Food Truck Festival

You can catch Food Truck Festival at Westlake Park (401 Pine Street, Seattle) until the end of August. See the schedule for the trucks here.

Washington's first alpine rollercoaster

A new attraction has opened in Leavenworth, allowing guests to ride a roller coaster through mountains. You can see Tumwater Canyon, Icicle Ridge, the Wenatchee River Rapids and the town of Leavenworth on the coaster. Riders can cruise slowly down or go up to 27 mph.

Leavenworth Adventure Park (545 Junction Ln, Leavenworth) | Hours: Thursday-Monday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Things to look forward to

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in concert with the Seattle Symphony

Next weekend (June 30 - July 2) Star Wars fans can relieve the famous saga like never before by watching ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’ on a giant screen while the Seattle Symphony performs the score live!

Ticket prices range from $52-$182.