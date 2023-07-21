Things to do: Taylor Swift at Lumen, The Bite of Seattle, Capitol Hill Block Party & more!

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out The Bite of Seattle, Capitol Hill Block Party or a Mariners series against the Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park.

First and foremost, the weather is forecasted to be beautiful, sunny in the low 80s this weekend. You can stay up to date on the weather forecast here. Additionally, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning Seattle drivers to brace for one of the busiest weekends of the year.

Taylor Swift in Seattle

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally making its way to Seattle.

Swift will be performing two sold-out shows at Lumen Field on Saturday and Sunday. If you're heading to the show, here's what to know.

Capitol Hill Block Party

The three-day summer musical festival in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood is back for the 25th year. The Capitol Hill Block Party runs from Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23.

Click here for information on the music festival.

Bite of Seattle

The Bite is back! The city's premier three-day food festival, The Bite of Seattle, returns to Seattle Center for the first time since 2019. It was canceled due to the pandemic.

More than 100 vendors and dozens of musical guests will be at the Bite from Friday through Sunday.

Entry to the festival is free. For more on the lineup, click here.

Seattle Mariners

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 07: Santiago Espinal #5 of the Toronto Blue Jays scores past Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park on July 07, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Mariners are currently in a 10-game homestand that started last week, days after Seattle hosted the All-Star Game. From Friday through Sunday, the team will face the Toronto Blue Jays. Friday's game starts at 7:10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday's games start at 1:10 p.m.

Ballard FC Playoffs

Ballard FC

Ballard FC is hosting the USL League Two Western Conference Quarterfinals and Semifinals at Interbay Stadium on July 21st and 23rd!

For more information, click here.

Miracle Treat Day

On Thursday, July 27, Dairy Queen fans across Seattle can make their stop at their local DQ restaurant more meaningful for the community with the return of Miracle Treat Day.

On Miracle Treat Day, when fans purchase their favorite Blizzard Treat at participating DQ locations, $1 or more will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to benefit their local children’s hospital – a longtime charitable DQ partnership. Local Seattle fans will support Seattle Children's Hospital.

Get more information here.

4 Days of Aloha

From July 20 – July 23, held at Clark College & Esther Shor Parkin Vancouver, buy your tickets and "Enjoy the Aloha," submersing yourself into the deep rich history of Hawaiian culture. Cultural workshops, live performances and much more will all be available, for ticket information click here.

Shakespeare in the Park

Put on by the Seattle Shakespeare company, you can enjoy outdoor production of classical plays in the Puget Sound region for free! The feature play will be ‘The Tempest.’ Find out more by clicking here.

Summer Concerts at the Winery

If you would like to sit back and enjoy good music while drinking tasty wine, the Ste Chateau Michelle is hosting summer concerts where this weekend you can see the like of Gary Clark Jr. Or the band ‘Trampled by Turtles. Click here for more information.

Drink Like an Italian: Venice

Spend the evening in the Hot Stove Kitchen celebrating the food and drink of Venice. For a ticket price of $110 you can experience the fine Venetian four-course menu of Chef Bridget Charters along with the delectable cocktails of Master Julie Ross. The event will be held at Hotel Andra, on Friday, July 21 from 5:30 – 7:30pm. For more information click here.

Salty Sea Days in Everett

On July 21 through July 22 enjoy a family-friendly community event in the streets of Downtown Everett that will allow participants to enjoy live music, food, a beer garden featuring Scuttlebutt Brewing, activities for kids and more. The fair will be held in Downtown Everett ending at 10 p.m. on both days. Click here for more information.

Renton River Days