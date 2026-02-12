Five arrested in WA drug trafficking operation, suspected of selling to minors

The Brief Five people were arrested in Thurston County after investigators uncovered an armed drug trafficking operation allegedly selling to minors as young as 13. Detectives seized cocaine, psilocybin products, about 500 cannabis items, $26,000 in cash and multiple firearms during a search of a Lacey home. Authorities say the months-long investigation remains active as agencies work to disrupt drug sales targeting children.



Several law enforcement agencies in Thurston County recently announced the bust of an armed drug trafficking operation, suspected of selling to minors.

The backstory:

Five suspects were arrested in the joint operation, with evidence indicating the group distributed drugs, cannabis and vapes to children as young as 13 years old.

Guns, drugs and evidence recovered from Thurston County armed drug trafficking operation. (Lacey Police Department)

On a regular school day, the investigation surveyed more than 150 minors entering a home along College Street Southeast in Lacey, where the suspected drug distribution activity took place.

On Wednesday, Feb. 11, detectives searched the home and seized controlled substances and other evidence, including:

Cocaine

Psilocybin mushrooms

Psilocybin "candy bars"

Approximately 500 cannabis-related items packaged and marketed in a manner consistent with youth targeting

Scales and additional distribution-related items

More than $26,000 in cash, consistent with frequent, low-dollar transactions

Multiple firearms, including an AR-style pistol

The investigation lasted months, involving the Thurston County Sheriff Narcotics Task Force (LTD), Lacey Police Department and Olympia Police Department.

What they're saying:

Police said drug trafficking operations involving underage buyers have led to several high-profile homicides over the years, and are grateful for community members who reported suspicious activity.

"The investigation remains active. LPD, TNT and our partners are committed to disrupting drug trafficking organizations that endanger community safety—particularly those involving the distribution of controlled substances to minors with the presence of firearms," said the Lacey Police Department in social media posts announcing the bust.

