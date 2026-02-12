Five arrested in WA drug trafficking operation, suspected of selling to minors
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Several law enforcement agencies in Thurston County recently announced the bust of an armed drug trafficking operation, suspected of selling to minors.
The backstory:
Five suspects were arrested in the joint operation, with evidence indicating the group distributed drugs, cannabis and vapes to children as young as 13 years old.
Guns, drugs and evidence recovered from Thurston County armed drug trafficking operation. (Lacey Police Department)
On a regular school day, the investigation surveyed more than 150 minors entering a home along College Street Southeast in Lacey, where the suspected drug distribution activity took place.
On Wednesday, Feb. 11, detectives searched the home and seized controlled substances and other evidence, including:
- Cocaine
- Psilocybin mushrooms
- Psilocybin "candy bars"
- Approximately 500 cannabis-related items packaged and marketed in a manner consistent with youth targeting
- Scales and additional distribution-related items
- More than $26,000 in cash, consistent with frequent, low-dollar transactions
- Multiple firearms, including an AR-style pistol
The investigation lasted months, involving the Thurston County Sheriff Narcotics Task Force (LTD), Lacey Police Department and Olympia Police Department.
What they're saying:
Police said drug trafficking operations involving underage buyers have led to several high-profile homicides over the years, and are grateful for community members who reported suspicious activity.
"The investigation remains active. LPD, TNT and our partners are committed to disrupting drug trafficking organizations that endanger community safety—particularly those involving the distribution of controlled substances to minors with the presence of firearms," said the Lacey Police Department in social media posts announcing the bust.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Lacey Police Department.