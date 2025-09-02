‘Likely the most dangerous driver in the state’ arrested in Thurston County, WA

The Brief Andrey Lupulyak, a 14-time convicted felon, appeared in court after leading police on a high-speed chase through Thurston and King counties, reaching speeds of 135 mph and driving in the wrong direction. Lupulyak faces multiple charges, including attempting to elude, reckless driving, felony DUI, and possession of narcotics, and has an active felony escape warrant for failing to comply after a vehicular homicide conviction. Judge Allyson Zipp set Lupulyak's bail at $100,000, with arraignment scheduled for September 9th, noting the danger posed by his actions during the chase.



A 14-time convicted felon appeared before a judge on Tuesday afternoon after allegedly leading Lacey Police, Thurston County Deputies and Washington State Patrol on a high-speed chase through Thurston and King counties.

Andrey Lupulyak is accused of hitting triple-digit speeds, sometimes driving 135 mph on I-5 and in the opposite direction early Saturday morning.

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders uploaded a montage of dash camera footage to Facebook, detailing how his agency joined Lacey Police and WSP pursuing Lupulyak, describing him as "likely the most dangerous driver in the state."

"The suspect is a 14 time convicted felon for vehicular homicide DUI, possession of stolen property, burglary, forgery, attempting to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle, vehicular assault, and more.

"He also has 10 misdemeanor convictions ranging from multiple DUI’s, assault, theft, reckless driving, DWLS 1st, and more. The suspect currently has an active felony escape warrant for failing to comply after being released from prison on his prior vehicular homicide conviction.

"During a search incident to arrest, the suspect had what we suspect to be methamphetamine and fentanyl in his possession.

"Tonight, the suspect is back in jail for the 29th time for attempting to elude (x2), reckless driving, felony DUI, DWLS 1st, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, obstructing, possession of narcotics, and no ignition interlock device."

According to Sheriff Sanders, a TCSO deputy crashed while pursuing Lupulyak but was not injured.

"It is only chance, sheer chance, that there weren't individuals seriously hurt, including potentially yourself," said Judge Allyson Zipp.

Judge Zipp set bail at $100,000 and scheduled Lupulyak's arraignment on September 9th.

