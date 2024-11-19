Transportation departments prepared to respond to windstorm in Western WA

Strong winds and heavy snowfall were forecast to hit the region as early as Tuesday night. Area transportation departments spent the last several days preparing for their response to road conditions and potential damage.

When there are hazards on the roads, like what could potentially happen during the "Bomb Cyclone," response decisions are made at Washington State Department of Transportation Management Centers. WSDOT has these regional facilities to make important decisions when dispatching road crews, law enforcement, and firefighters as quickly and as safely as possible.

WSDOT said crews in the foothills of the Cascade mountains are working the winter schedule on 12-hour shifts responding to snow conditions on the roads.

Further west, WSDOT said additional crews are standing by for potential damage in the windstorm. Aisha Dayal, WSDOT spokesperson, said crews will be looking out for downed trees and power lines that could block traffic. If that happens, Dayal advised drivers to pay attention to Road Closed signs put in place.

"Those signs are there for the safety of the public. We want people to know when they come across those signs, to not drive past them because they don’t know what’s happening up ahead of them," said Dayal. "We really want people to be aware."

Dana Warr, spokesperson for Washington State Ferries, said wind events typically don’t have much impact on the majority of the ferry routes. Warr said usually the wind comes from the south. However, the "Bomb Cyclone" is forecast to blow in a different direction. Warr said the event could potentially affect smaller WSF routes.

"We’ll see some impacts possibly up in the San Juan Islands with some of those routes," said Warr. "We do have particular routes, like Coupeville and Port Townsend, that are impacted by the wind, the size of the vessel, the direction. There’s a lot of maritime components that challenge that route with service. We talk to the captains a lot during these weather events, and they tell us when it’s safe to go and not safe to go. They’re looking out for the passengers, the crew on board, and the vessel safety. And we have to take their word when they’re out there and using that information to make sure customers have that reliable information in an unreliable situation."

Winter weather plans were something the Seattle Department of Transportation had been test running for the past two days. SDOT crews checked their snow and ice removal equipment on the streets for the first time this year.

"Allows our drivers to get some practice on operating the equipment throughout the routes and the city," said Darren Morgan, a division director with SDOT.

Morgan said what wasn’t expected in their scheduled winter weather preparation was the chance for strong winds.

"Weather systems of all different types move through the region at different speed and different intensity. Here we are today practicing our snow and ice fighting capabilities, and we’re on the cusp of a potential windstorm tonight," said Morgan.

He explained SDOT closely monitors the forecasts and is prepared to respond to the potential windstorm and aftermath.

SDOT outlined its winter response plan, and also provided tips to drivers preparing for road conditions during the winter season. More details are available on SDOT’s website.

Both WSDOT and WSF have online resources that offer up-to-date information on routes and road conditions to help people navigate their travels safely. Both departments also post updates to their social media pages as new information develops.

