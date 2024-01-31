Troopers searching for highway shooting suspects in Fife

The Washington State Patrol is currently searching for two shooting suspects who were pursued from Auburn to Fife.

WSP says a white Dodge Charger shot at another vehicle on Highway 18 near C Street. The passenger door of the other car was struck twice, but no one was injured.

WSP aircraft followed the white Charger, which ended up at the Revive Apartments in Fife.

Two suspects then fled from the Charger and got into another vehicle.

WSP also says they recovered a gun that they believe was thrown out of the car's window.

This is a developing story.