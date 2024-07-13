Video shows Trump stand up with blood on face after apparent gunshots at PA rally

Donald Trump was whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.

Trump was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers when bangs started ringing through the crowd. Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face.

He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams rang out from the crowd. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.

The crowd cheered as he got back up and pumped his fist.

His motorcade has left the venue. Police began vacating the fairgrounds shortly after Trump left the stage.

A statement says "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act." It adds that "he is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow." The former president and presumptive Republican nominee was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers during his last rally before the Republican National Convention opens Monday when bangs started ringing through the crowd.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.