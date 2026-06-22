WA artist hopes for return of father’s stolen ashes on Father’s Day

The Brief A Tukwila artist is making a public plea for the return of her father’s ashes after they were stolen from her truck in late May near the Southcenter Mall. The theft also included $5,000 worth of original art and prints, and the artist, Georgia Bean, recently suffered a second theft when her art vending tent was stolen. An online fundraiser has been launched to help Bean remake her stolen artwork and purchase a more secure vehicle, while she prepares for her upcoming show at Seattle Pride.



On Father's Day, a Tukwila artist was again making a plea to those who took her dad's ashes to return them. The ashes were stolen from her truck, along with $5,000 in prints and artwork in late May.

What they're saying:

"I really do miss him," said professional artist Georgia Bean, about her dad, Kelcey.

Her latest work, paintings of two inverse tigers, is pictured below.

"I think he would be genuinely proud of the fact that it fits together so well," said Georgia about the new painting. "I think he would have been stunned at this one."

He was one of the first to buy her artwork to hang on his wall. He is pictured below with Georgia.

"Trying to stay positive about everything, not letting anything kill my spark," said Georgia.

This Father's Day has been a tough one after thousands of dollars in original art and prints were stolen out of her truck while it was parked at PetSmart near the Southcenter Mall – and along with them, her father's ashes.

They were in a glass vial, which Georgia took with her to art shows. It is pictured below.

"I’ve been doing lots of crying today. It breaks my heart to know that he’s not with me for Father's Day, even in ashes, and he’s out with some stranger," said Georgia.

Though a police report was filed with the Tukwila Police Department after the theft near the Southcenter Mall, the art and ashes have not been found.

"I miss him so much," said Georgia.

One of Georgia's most recent pieces, pictured above, is called "Treading Water Until We Reach the Shore". Georgia Bean painted it to express her emotions following the theft.

"Treading water until we hopefully reach something good," said Georgia.

Unfortunately, lightning struck twice for Georgia. She said someone recently stole her art vending tent from the back of her truck after it was packed up for an art show.

A police report has been filed for that theft, and she had to purchase a replacement tent with her own money. According to Georgia, police don't believe the two thefts are related, though she has seen security video of the second theft from the garage where the truck was parked, which she said police are investigating.

What you can do:

An online fundraiser raised money to help her remake prints and original art following the first theft. She hopes to use any additional funds to buy a more secure vehicle. As for her dad, she said it would be a blessing for someone to return his ashes, no questions asked.

"I would love to have him back by the next Father’s Day or October. It's the anniversary of his death, my birthday, and we did the haunted houses together, so Halloween is a big thing in my family, so to have him back by October or next Father's Day I would be beside myself," said Georgia.

You can visit the online fundraiser and show support there.

Georgia said supporters can also stop by and buy her art or show their support in person during her next art events. She will be selling art at this year's Seattle Pride event, which she describes as typically her biggest show of the year.

Her online gallery and shop can be found at her website and on her Instagram page @geosartshop.

The images below show some of Georgia's art that is still missing following the theft in late May.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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