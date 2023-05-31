Tukwila PD: Man accidentally shoots himself while illegally buying gun

Tukwila Police are investigating after a man accidentally shot himself during an illegal gun sale.

Officers were called around 4 a.m. to Tukwila International Blvd and S 152nd St, responding to reports of a man with a gunshot wound.

A security guard in the area found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound on his thigh. Officers arrived and wrapped the victim's leg up in a tourniquet, and an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital.

The man told officers he was in the area to buy a firearm.

During the transaction, he accidentally shot himself in the thigh. According to police, the victim has several felony convictions including unlawful possession of a firearm, and is not legally allowed to have one.

Officers recovered a firearm magazine, and saw what looked to be the gun in a car associated with the victim. Police impounded the vehicle for evidence and a pending search warrant.