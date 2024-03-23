Two Holland America Line crew members die onboard ship while in the Bahamas

article

Two Holland America Line crew members died on board Friday while the ship was in the Bahamas, the company said in a statement.

Holland America Line said "there was an incident in an engineering space" on board the Nieuw Amsterdam ship while at Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas , which resulted in the deaths. The cause of death is currently being investigated.

The statement noted that previous reports that the crew members had died in a shipboard fire were inaccurate.

"All of us at Holland America Line are deeply saddened by this incident and our thoughts and prayers are with our team members’ families at this difficult time," the company said in a statement. "The safety, security and welfare of all guests and crew are the company’s absolute priority."

Holland America Line also stated they are offering counseling services to team members "who may have been affected by this incident."

The Nieuw Amsterdam is on a seven-night cruise, having departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 16.

Earlier this month, a 27-year-old Florida woman was found unresponsive and later died in her cruise ship cabin while traveling to the Bahamas.

A team of medical personnel from the ship rushed to try and revive her by performing CPR but, no vital signs were detected, and she was declared dead, police said.

Police discovered and confiscated a quantity of suspected cocaine from the cabin during their investigation and arrested a 32-year-old Florida man, police said.

