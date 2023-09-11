Two shot, suspect in custody after shooting in Ballard

Seattle Police say two people are recovering from gunshot wounds and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Ballard.

Detectives say the shooting happened after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 7500 block of 15th Avenue.

By the time officers arrived, they say they found two victims with gunshot wounds outside businesses in the area.

Both were taken to Harborview Medical Center and are expected to survive their injuries.

Police say they also recovered a firearm and that witnesses helped them track down a suspect who was hiding in a nearby home.

Seattle Police say the suspect is expected to be booked into the King County Correctional Facility under investigation of assault.

As of Sunday night, police have not shared what led to the shooting.