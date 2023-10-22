Coast Guard searches for missing fishing vessel and crew off Georgia coast

article

The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for a 31-foot fishing vessel and its three crew members who are overdue.

The search is happening 80 miles offshore of Brunswick, Georgia.

Military officials identified the missing as Dalton Conway, Caleb Wilkinson and Tyler Barlow.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Charleston received a report Friday from the owner of the Carol Ann fishing vessel. The owner said that he hired the crew, but they didn't return on Wednesday as scheduled.

The owner told authorities that the crew sometimes extend their fishing trips to maximize their catch, but their last communication with the owner was six days prior.

Watchstanders are continuing to try and contact the ship via VHF-FM marine radio. So far, it hasn't produced any results.

A good Samaritan told authorities he might have seen a vessel matching the description on Wednesday.

Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact Sector Charleston at 843-740-7050.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.