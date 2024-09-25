WA asylum seekers feel ‘deceived’ after relocation to temporary housing

Venezuelan asylum seekers say they feel abandoned and misled after King County officials relocated them from an encampment in Kent to temporary housing this week.

Yasmin Teran, a 40-year-old Venezuelan refugee, arrived in the U.S. seven months ago with her partner, her sister, her nephew, and her 20-year-old daughter. Teran is one of about 30 Venezuelans and an equal number of Angolans displaced by the recent sweep.

"They arrived at 7 a.m. without any prior notice," said Teran. "They told us we would all be given dignified housing, but they deceived us because that’s not what happened."

Families with children were given temporary housing, while single adults like Teran's group were told they had only five days in the hotel. After that, they must find somewhere else to go.

"After five days, we really don’t know what we’re going to do," Teran said. Another refugee said they woke up surrounded by police, drones above them. "People who were at work couldn’t get back in—they lost everything," Teran said.

Many in the encampment had been waiting for work permits, but with their belongings destroyed or lost during the sweep, their situation has become even more precarious.

"When they first told us we were getting housing, we were overjoyed," Teran said. "But after five months of struggle, we feel worse than when we were in the camp. We don’t have access to a kitchen or anything."

Other asylum seekers, such as a woman who arrived with her sister, niece, and brother-in-law, expressed frustration after being separated from their families.

"They told us to divide into families with children and those who don't," she said. "I feel abandoned because I came fighting with my family, and now we’re split up."

Teran and others are pleading for more time in housing, at least a month, so they can get back on their feet. "We’re asking for support for at least one or two months. After that, we’ll pay for a place if they give us one," Teran said.

As their temporary stay nears its end, Teran remains uncertain about the future.

"First, we lost our documents and belongings; now we have to start from zero again," Teran said.

King County officials said they collaborated with multiple partners to transition asylum seekers into safer, more stable environments. In a statement, the county said, "Many asylum seekers have asked for improved living conditions, and yesterday’s transition directly responds to these requests, providing shelter and housing solutions."

The temporary housing for families and pregnant individuals was provided by Thrive Center in Tacoma, but for many, the clock is ticking as their five-day stay ends this weekend.

The former encampment site in Kent is now closed, and cleaning efforts have begun. King County officials say they are working on long-term solutions, but it’s unclear where these families will go once their temporary housing expires.

MORE STORIES FROM FOX SEATTLE

Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena to refund concertgoers, pay nearly $478K in penalties

Murder-suicide suspected cause for I-5 North shut down in Everett, WA

Argument over motorcycle leads to deadly shooting in Graham, WA

Complaint alleges unethical, unprofessional conduct from Marysville superintendent

Seattle family members mourn couple who drowned while snorkeling in Maui

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.