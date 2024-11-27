WA ferry travelers navigate long lines, busy routes, and holiday schedules

The day before Thanksgiving has travelers across the region navigating packed ferries, congested highways, and busy terminals. With more than 300,000 people expected to board Washington State Ferries over the holiday weekend, planning ahead is key.

Holiday travelers began lining up at ferry terminals early Wednesday morning. Spots filled up quickly at the Edmonds-Kingston terminal, which has two large vessels, the Puyallup and Spokane, back in service.

For some, the preparation paid off. Marta Sitlani and her family, heading to Victoria for a staycation, secured their ferry reservation a month ago after a timely tip.

"Our neighbor, Joe, told us, ‘Get it early. There’s not going to be any space left,’" Sitlani said. "The vacation starts as soon as we get in the car."

Others, like Allan Tamm, who traveled from the San Juan Islands to Kingston, took the early start as a chance to enjoy the experience.

"This is just really bringing back a lot of good memories," Tamm said. "Being here at the Edmonds terminal and seeing the Sound—that was my first memory as a Seattleite."

Mark Colbert, traveling to Sekiu to visit family, used online tools to track ferry line wait times.

"You can always see the cameras for the trip and how long the lines are," Colbert said. Even with planning, some travelers found themselves racing to make it onto the boats.

"It seemed like I’d get a good chance to slide on the last one, but I didn’t make it," Colbert said. "Should be an interesting ride, though."

Washington State Ferries expects the busiest westbound sailings to occur Wednesday and Thursday, with a surge in eastbound traffic Friday and Saturday, as people head back home.

"Holy moly, I didn’t know that," Sitlani said when learning about the holiday travel trends.

This year, many travelers are moving their plans forward, aiming to return Saturday instead of Sunday to prepare for the work week ahead.

"I need a vacation for my vacation," Sitalani joked. "That way I have all of Sunday to do laundry, get the kids to do homework, and get ready for the week."

Before you travel for Thanksgiving, plan ahead!

With ferries operating on holiday schedules for Thanksgiving Day, travelers are encouraged to plan ahead and account for potential backups at terminals and on highways. Using WSF’s mobile app and website can help manage delays, check traffic conditions, and book reservations.

Holiday service adjustments will be in place Thursday, including modified schedules for routes like Edmonds-Kingston and Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth.

With WSDOT predicting heavy travel Wednesday and Saturday, ferry travelers recommend you:

Plan ahead: Book reservations early and check ferry schedules online.

Travel early or late: Early-morning and late-night sailings tend to be less crowded.

Monitor conditions: Use WSDOT’s app or website to check traffic cameras and real-time updates.

Prepare for delays: Be patient and bring activities or snacks to make waiting more enjoyable.

Drivers heading to ferry terminals should also check WSDOT’s mobile app or travel map for real-time highway conditions and potential backups.

