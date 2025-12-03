WA food banks brace for major strain as SNAP funding faces new federal scrutiny

The Brief Washington food banks warn that potential SNAP funding losses, tied to the state not providing participant data amid federal fraud concerns, would sharply strain already overextended volunteer-run pantries. Local leaders say they cannot replace SNAP support, noting demand jumped by more than a third during the recent government shutdown and that new work requirements could cut recipients by over 2 million in the next decade. USDA officials allege widespread duplicate benefits across states and say all SNAP participants will be required to reapply as part of a federal crackdown on fraud.



Leaders at local food banks say another setback in SNAP funding for those who need it across Washington would be a huge hit as they work to recover from the increased need they took on from the recent government shutdown.

Local perspective:

Washington state is at risk of losing SNAP funding because it hasn’t provided information about participants enrolled in the program, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed. The Trump Administration says many states are refusing to hand over the names and immigration status of people using SNAP; government officials say they are attempting to stop fraud.

What they're saying:

"There are a lot of food banks, in Snohomish County included, that have no paid staff, are run entirely by volunteers, they will see a more significant pinch for sure," Sam Norris, the executive director of Stanwood Camano Food Bank Services said on Tuesday.

Norris said their role is to supplement the benefits provided by SNAP, and they cannot replace them on their own. He is especially worried about working families and retirees who depend on the program. The government shutdown saw an increase in the need by more than a third for the community his nonprofit serves.

Big picture view:

Staff at other food banks in the county echoed the feeling on Wednesday that a new challenge for their clients related to SNAP would be a tough burden for the community given the impact the shutdown had in the last two months.

New requirements started on Monday that include raising the age limit from 54 to 64 for people who are required to work, train or volunteer 80 hours a month. Veterans and those experiencing homelessness are included in that policy change in order to receive help from SNAP. The Congressional Budget Office estimates the number of recipients could go down by more than two million people over the next decade.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins claimed her agency found nearly 500,000 people collecting SNAP benefits twice in more than one state and accused them of fraud for receiving double what they should under the program. She said all participants will need to reapply for benefits.

