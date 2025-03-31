Former WA juvenile detention employee re-arrested for smuggling contraband

The Brief Former Green Hill guard Angel Misner is accused of trying to smuggle THC wax into the facility. Misner was previously charged with custodial sexual misconduct stemming from an alleged relationship between her and another inmate there.



A former staff member of Washington's embattled Green Hill juvenile detention center was re-arrested, accused of smuggling drugs into the facility on Sunday.

According to the Chehalis Police Department, a woman who used to work at Green Hill, 33-year-old Angel Misner, dropped off a food order which staff suspected concealed a pound of THC wax in it. Staff intercepted the food before she handed it to another employee at the facility.

Misner was previously charged with custodial sexual misconduct stemming from reports of an inappropriate relationship between her and a 22-year-old inmate at Green Hill.

Chehalis police say the staff member Misner delivered the food to is being interviewed by authorities and is cooperating.

On Monday, Misner was tracked down by officers and booked into Lewis County Jail for second-degree contraband and delivery of a controlled substance..

"We take all attempts to introduce contraband seriously. This demonstrates the diligence and professionalism of our staff, I’m thankful for their attention to safety," said Assistant Secretary of Juvenile Rehabilitation, Felice Upton. "This was a job well done by the security at public access."

Due to the ongoing investigation no further details are available at this time.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a police report from Chehalis Police Department, as well as a statement from the Assistant Secretary of Juvenile Rehabilitation.

