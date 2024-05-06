Washington's Lottery says $1.7 million in unclaimed prizes expire soon

Washington’s Lottery is issuing a reminder to all players to double-check their tickets, as an unclaimed winning HIT 5 ticket worth $440,000 is set to expire on May 21.

Currently, there are 34 unclaimed lottery prizes, each valued at $10,000 or more, totaling over $1.7 million, with expiration dates looming.

The unclaimed HIT 5 ticket was purchased at the QFC located at 3550 Factoria Boulevard Southeast in Bellevue. Players who may hold the winning ticket are urged to verify their numbers and claim their prize at any of Washington’s Lottery regional offices before 5 p.m. on the expiration date.

It's not just Bellevue residents who should be on alert. Among the unclaimed prizes is a $1 million Powerball prize from a ticket purchased in Puyallup, which expires in September.

Winners have a 180-day window from the drawing date to claim their prize, or if they won with a Scratch ticket, they have 180 days from the last day of ticket sales. Any prizes left unclaimed are allocated to a reserve account as per state law. Annually, the surplus in this reserve account is transferred to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA), supporting education initiatives statewide.

Washington’s Lottery has regional offices in Everett, Federal Way, Olympia, Spokane, Tri-Cities, and Vancouver, where winners can claim prizes Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For winners with tickets valued at $100,000 or more, appointments are necessary to ensure a safe and secure in-person claim.

Check the full list of unclaimed top prizes in Washington.

What happens to unclaimed prizes?

Since its inception in 1982, Washington’s Lottery has contributed over $5.3 billion to various state programs, including significant funding for the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA). In Fiscal Year 2023, WOPA received $199.9 million from the Lottery, with $139.1 million supporting the Washington College Grant, aiding over 29,000 college students and apprentices.

Another beneficiary is the Washington Student Achievement Council (WSAC), which administers state financial aid programs. In FY23, WSAC received $141.6 million from the Lottery, enhancing access to postsecondary attainment for students statewide, with a focus on equity and inclusion.

For those interested in trying their luck, Washington’s Lottery offers a range of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Pick 3, Cash POP, Daily Keno, and Scratch.

In promoting responsible gaming, Washington’s Lottery collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for individuals in need.

