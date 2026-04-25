All safe after student pilot navigates lost nose wheel in Everett, WA landing

All occupants are safe on Saturday following an aircraft landing complicated by broken landing gear at Everett's airport, Paine Field.

Timeline:

Initial reports suggest a student pilot was faced with landing a small plane, a Cessna 152, that had lost a nose wheel at the airport in Snohomish County on Apr. 25. There were no immediate reports of a fire, damage, nor injuries from the landing.

Paine Field Cessna landing on April 25, 2026

Nonetheless, emergency personnel met the pilot and occupant on the runway at Pine Field. The student pilot was accompanied by an instructor at the time of the landing.

Paine Field is about a 30-minute drive from downtown Seattle.

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