Washington Apple Blossom Festival 2024: Here's what to know

A festival that celebrates the importance of the apple industry in Washington state kicks off later this week.

The 105th Washington State Apple Blossom Festival starts on Thursday and more than 100,000 visitors are expected this year.

Below is a guide for this year's event:

When is the Apple Blossom Festival?

The festival is an 11-day event that goes from April 25-May 5.

Where is the festival?

In Wenatchee, Washington.

What events are happening during the festival?

The festival has grown from a one-day event to an 11-day, and here's what visitors can expect this year.

Carnival : There are approximately 25 rides and games for all age groups, plus lots of food. The Funtastic Carnival is located at Riverfront Park at the foot of Fifth Street on the Columbia River.

Golf Tournament: 144 golfers participate in one of the best tournaments in the Northwest at the beautiful Highlander Golf Course.

Food Fair: Held in Memorial Park, at the corner of Orondo and Chelan, the Food Fair runs the entire 11 days of the Festival. A delicious part of the Apple Blossom Festival is the Food Fair; over 20 booths featuring items such as: tasty funnel cakes, hearty barbecue, various ethnic cuisine, crepes, ice cream, espresso, caramel apples, elephant ears, pizza, Caesar salads, sandwiches and much, much more.

Entertainment: Held at the stage in Memorial Park, Entertainment runs the entire length of the festival.

Youth Parade : The route runs from Triangle Park at the top of Orondo down to Mission and ends at Fifth Street.

Youth Day : Youth Day has quadrupled in size since the first year it was held in 1986. This free event includes face painting, rubber stamping, and displays by many of our local youth-oriented programs. Organizations will provide a variety of hand-on activities for youth of all ages. Youth Day is held the Sunday after the Youth Parade at Memorial Park from 11am-4pm.

Art 4 Kidz: This valley wide contest is open to kids Pre-K through 12th grade with several different categories. All art entries will be displayed and winners will be announced on Youth Day in Memorial Park.

Arts & Crafts Fair : This 3-day event attracts over 140 vendors and 100,000 spectators. All items are handcrafted and categories include clothing, music, fine arts, made for children, wood, pottery, candles/soap, metal, country, jewelry, & leather. The Arts & Crafts Fair takes place in Memorial Park the first weekend of May.

Grand Parade: The parade starts at 11 a.m., when the cannon sounds off. The parade will start off with the traditional Apple Blossom Fun Run, in addition to the daredevil maneuvers of the Seattle Police Motorcycle Drill team. Bands from throughout the Northwest join with many colorful floats and proud-stepping equestrian units.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Kroger, Albertsons agree to sell more stores to satisfy regulators

'Not guilty' plea for Seattle man accused of shooting, killing dog

University Place dental lab burglary raises questions about suspects intentions

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.



