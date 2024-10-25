WA among several states affected by E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald's burgers

A deadly outbreak of E. coli tied to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders has expanded, with at least 75 people sick in 13 states, federal health officials said Friday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one person in Washington state has been sickened.

Twenty-two people have been hospitalized, the CDC said. Two people developed a dangerous kidney disease complication, and one person died.

No source of the outbreak has been identified, officials with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. But investigators have focused on slivered onions used on the burgers, as well as beef patties.

McDonald’s officials have said that a California-based produce grower, Taylor Farms, supplied yellow onions that have been recalled for possible E. coli contamination. McDonald’s pulled the burger from menus in several states on Tuesday when the outbreak was announced.

Symptoms and recommendations

According to the CDC, E. coli infection symptoms can include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting, typically appearing 3 to 4 days after exposure. The CDC urges anyone who has eaten a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder and is experiencing severe symptoms — like high fever, persistent diarrhea or dehydration — to contact their healthcare provider immediately.

In severe cases, E. coli can lead to a serious kidney condition known as hemolytic uremic syndrome, which may require hospitalization.

What is McDonald's doing?

McDonald’s has stopped the use of fresh slivered onions and quarter pound beef patties while the investigation is ongoing. The company is taking a proactive stance to protect its customers, stating that fresh slivered onions are primarily used on Quarter Pounders and not on other menu items, reducing the risk of broader contamination.

For more information on E. coli, symptoms, and outbreak updates, visit the CDC’s E. coli questions and answers page.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.