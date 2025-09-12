Paws on deck: Washington State Ferries testing new pet policy

The Brief Washington State Ferries now allows leashed pets in indoor areas under a six-month pilot program. The change follows positive passenger feedback and aligns with other transit agencies' policies. Concerns include allergies and unruly pets; the trial runs until February 2026 for further evaluation.



Washington State Ferries is letting the dogs in. For the first time, leashed pets are now allowed in indoor passenger areas under a new six-month pilot program launched at the end of August. Your four-legged best friends can now sit next to you – on the floor – almost anywhere on board.

"It’s a change from our old policy, where dogs were restricted to the outer decks, the car deck, or vehicles," Callie Meleedy, a spokesperson for Washington State Ferries said. "So now leashed dogs can be anywhere their owners can be."

The shift comes after years of passenger feedback and an effort to align with other transit agencies that already allow pets onboard. Ferry officials say early reactions have been overwhelmingly positive.

What they're saying:

Riders Martha Parsons and Denise McCollum, headed to Bainbridge Island, didn’t hesitate when asked about the change.

"Love it. I absolutely love it," McCollum said. "Dogs have become such great companions for people now and offer a lot of support and emotional support, and they’re like family for a lot of people. So it’s nice to be able to have them on board," Parsons said.

For Susan and Noel, traveling with their 21-month-old puppy Juno, the program made their trip to Seattle more comfortable.

"It’s fun to be able to try it and see how it works," Noel said. "I think it’s good they’re doing kind of like a pilot."

Susan says it's a nice alternative to braving the elements during the winter season; however, she recalls a time when the rules were a lot stricter.

"I remember a time when you couldn't do it, and my mother was in the hospital and wanted us to bring over her small dog. She had a very small young dog, and I had it in a little crate, and it started to whine a little, so I let it get up on my lap, and that's when I learned the rule, ... no, I had to take her out," Susan said.

Not everyone is wagging their tail about the new policy. Some riders worry about allergies, nervous dogs or the occasional mess. The ferries have set a few rules: no paws on tables, no curling up in seats and no hanging out in the galleys.

"As with our previous pet policy, pet owners are in charge of keeping their pets under control and cleaning up any messes that they make," Meleedy said. "Our crew members do reserve the right to ask pet owners to remove their pets if their pets are being unruly or misbehaving."

Other riders suggested compromises. "Maybe sectioning off a certain section of the boat that would allow pets as a solution," Parsons said. "I think as long as people obey the leash law and their dogs are well behaved, I don't see any problem," McCollum said.

The trial run will continue through February 2026, when Washington State Ferries will make a final decision on whether to make the policy permanent.

In the meantime, they're taking all rider and staff feedback.

