WA ferry rate increase goes into effect on Oct. 1

Travelers who use Washington State Ferries will soon have to pay a bit more to use the water transportation service.

By the numbers:

Beginning Oct. 1, vehicle and passenger ferry fares will increase by about 3%. Additionally, fares will go up another 3% on May 1, 2026.

This comes after the Washington State Transportation Commission approved changes to state ferry fares on Wednesday. The commission says the fare changes will support meeting the $408.8 million revenue target set by the Washington State Legislature for the 2025-2027 biennium.

Washington State Ferry

Here's what you can expect to pay once the Washington State Ferry fare increase goes into effect:

Edmonds-Kingston, Seattle-Bremerton & Seattle-Bainbridge Island

Passenger fares (round-trip) – 2025: $11.05, 2026: $11.35

Small vehicle – 2025: $15.60, 2026: $16.05

Standard vehicle – 2025: $19.70, 2026: $17.40

Fauntleroy-Southworth

Passenger fares (round-trip) – 2025: $8.70, 2026: $9

Small vehicle – 2025: $12.25, 2026: $12.55

Standard vehicle – 2025: $15.40, 2026: $15.80

Port Townsend-Coupeville (one-way)

Passenger fares – 2025: $4.85, 2026: $5

Small vehicle – 2025: $12.25, 2026: $12.55

Standard vehicle – 2025: $15.40, 2026: $15.80

Fauntleroy-Vashon, Southworth-Vashon & Point Defiance-Tahlequah (round-trip)

Passenger fares – 2025: $7.45, 2026: $7.60

Small vehicle – 2025: $19.70, 2026: $20.25

Standard vehicle – 2025: $24.95, 2026: $25.65

Mukilteo-Clinton

Passenger fares (round-trip) – 2025: $6.95, 2026: $7.10

Small vehicle – 2025: $9.65, 2026: $9.85

Standard vehicle – 2025: $12.05, 2026: $12.35

Anacortes-Lopez (round-trip)

Passenger fares – 2025: $17.50, 2026: $18

Small vehicle – 2025: $35.10, 2026: $36.15

Standard vehicle – 2025: $44, 2026: $45.25

Anacortes-Shaw & Orcas (round-trip)

Passenger fares – 2025: $17.50, 2026: $18

Small vehicle – 2025: $42.05, 2026: $43.30

Standard vehicle – 2025: $52.60, 2026: $54.15

Anacortes-Friday Harbor (round-trip)

Passenger fares – 2025: $17.50, 2026: $18

Small vehicle – 2025: $49.70, 2026: $51.20

Standard vehicle – 2025: $62.35, 2026: $64.15

Between Lopez, Shaw, Orcas, and Friday Harbor (round-trip)

Passenger fares – 2025 & 2026: No Charge

Small vehicle – 2025: $21.15, 2026: $21.75

Standard vehicle – 2025: $29.80, 2026: $30.65

A small vehicle is classified as a vehicle under 14 feet in length, and a standard vehicle is between 14 and 22 feet in length. Seniors 65 years and older and people with disabilities will have discounted rates.

Also, from May 1 through Sep. 30, a 35% peak season surcharge is applied for all ferry routes. Multi-Ride Passes, which cover 10 round-trip ferry rides (except to/from San Juan Islands) will have an extended expiration from 90 days to 120 days starting in May 2026.

The commission also voted to repeal toll exemptions for publicly and privately operated transit buses, vans and rideshare vehicles on tolled bridges, specifically on the State Route 520 bridge and the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.

Learn more about the new fares for Washington State Ferries on the Washington State Transportation Commission website.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Transportation Commission.

