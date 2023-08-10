Washington state task force sending 45 first responders to Hawaii to assist with search and rescue

Washington State is sending 45 members of its Task Force-1 to assist with search and rescue efforts as wildfires continue to ravage the Hawaiian Islands.

As of 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, at least 53 people have been killed on the island of Maui because of the wildfires. The death toll is expected to rise. Fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, the fire started Tuesday and took Maui by surprise, racing through parched growth covering the island and then feasting on homes and anything else that lay in its path.

The flames left some people with mere minutes to act and led some to flee into the ocean. Dozens have been injured, including some critically. It's now the deadliest wildfire in the US since the 2018 Camp Fire in California, which killed at least 85 people and decimated the town of California.

In response to the devastation, Washington State Task Force-1 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue team has been activated. The team will consist of 45 people from Pierce and King County fire departments.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Crews are leaving today, Aug. 10, hours after they received their orders. They could be deployed for up to 14 days.

They provide physical search and rescue operations in collapsed structures, emergency medical care, K-9 searches for human remains, among other duties.

The Task Force-1 team consists of 210 team members from the following organizations:

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department

Seattle Fire Department

South King Fire and Rescue

Tacoma Fire Department

Valley Regional Fire Authority

Central Pierce Fire and Rescue

West Pierce Fire and Rescue

Bellevue Fire Department

Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority

Shoreline Fire Department

Renton Regional Fire Department

Gig Harbor Fire Department

Mercer Island Fire Department

Bothell Fire Department

Redmond Fire Department

Coeur d’Alene Fire Department

Kirkland Fire Department

Eastside Fire & Rescue

Tacoma Public Utilities

Pierce County Planning and Public Works

Pierce County Department of Emergency Management

The last time the team was deployed was in September of 2020 to fight wildfires in Oregon.