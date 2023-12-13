Watch: Abandoned puppies get holiday-themed names

Just look at that puppy belly.

Six puppies that were found abandoned in a graveyard in Dublin, Ireland, were given new names that were very fitting considering Christmas is just around the corner.

The 8-week-old puppies were named Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Donner and Blitzen and were taken to the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) to ensure they received proper care.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Six puppies found dumped in a cardboard box in a graveyard in Dublin, Ireland. (DSPCA via Storyful)

"As we were celebrating Santa’s visit to the DSPCA on Sunday, little did we know that out there 6 vulnerable little puppies were being abandoned in a cardboard box in a graveyard just ahead of storm Fergus," the DSPCA wrote on Facebook .

The poor puppies were diagnosed with parvovirus, which can often be deadly and can cause gastrointestinal distress.

Luckily, the puppies have undergone treatment and are "eating and are bright," according to the DSPCA. All the puppies are currently in foster care.

