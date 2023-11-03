Watch: Baby Emperor penguin hatches at SeaWorld

Welcome to the world baby penguin!

SeaWorld in San Diego, California, captured footage of a baby Emperor penguin hatching on Sept. 12.

The video shows the moments the baby began to crack through its protective eggshell while inside an incubator.

Still image of a baby Emperor penguin born at SeaWorld in San Diego. (SeaWorld via Storyful)

SeaWorld employees can be seen helping the penguin out of its egg and ensuring it was well fed.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed to this report.