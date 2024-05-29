How to watch mayor Harrell's 'major' announcement about Seattle police chief

In an upcoming press conference scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is expected to address recent changes within the Seattle Police Department (SPD), including matters surrounding Police Chief Adrian Diaz.

According to inside sources, Chief Diaz has vacated his office ahead of a reassignment by the mayor, amidst escalating legal challenges facing him and the department.

Chief Diaz has been with SPD since 1997, contributing in various capacities ranging from patrol to investigations. His ascent to the rank of assistant chief of the collaborative policing bureau, followed by deputy chief and eventually leading the department, marks a long-standing tenure that culminated in his appointment as police chief by Mayor Harrell two years ago.

How to watch the press conference live

Community members and interested viewers seeking to stay current with this announcement regarding public safety leadership can tune in to the press conference through multiple platforms at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29:

