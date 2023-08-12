Expand / Collapse search
Watch: Penguins released back into Argentinian ocean after being nursed back to health

By Chris Williams
Published 
Wild Nature
FOX TV Stations

Rehabilitated penguins released back into ocean off Argentina

Fifteen Magellanic penguins once suffering from miscellaneous ailments were released back into the ocean in San Clemente del Tuyu, Argentina. (Credit: Mundo Marino via Storyful)

Fifteen Magellanic penguins were released back into the ocean after suffering from miscellaneous ailments.

They were sent back into the wild in San Clemente del Tuyu, Argentina, on Wednesday.

Footage showed the moment the group of penguins were released back into the Atlantic Ocean after being nursed back to health.

A foundation said the penguins were rescued from the beaches along Buenos Aires between 2022 and 2023. The animals had showed signs of malnutrition and hypothermia. One of them had been oiled, and another one had ingested plastics. 

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.