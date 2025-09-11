How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game live

The Brief The Seahawks take on the Pittsbugh Steelers on the road in Week 2 of the NFL season. The matchup is available to watch on TV, online, streaming, and on the radio. Keep reading for more information about the Seahawks vs. Steelers game, and how to watch it live.



The Seattle Seahawks look to enter the win column in Week 2 on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Hawks were handed a heartbreaking loss by the San Francisco 49ers last week, and now head to Pittsburgh to play in their home opener.

When is the Seahawks vs. Steelers game?

The Hawks take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sep. 14 at 10 a.m. PDT

Where is the Seahawks vs. Steelers game?

The Seahawks are traveling to Pittsburgh and will play the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

What TV channel is the Seahawks game on?

The Seahawks vs. Steelers game will be broadcast on FOX 13 Seattle (KCPQ-TV, channel 13.1 or 22.2 free over-the-air).

You can watch your local FOX game on all devices with a subscription to the new FOX ONE app or the FOX Sports app (must sign in with TV provider credentials).

The game is also available to watch with a subscription to NFL+.

After the game, you can watch Gameday on FOX 13 at 5 p.m. for postgame analysis.

What radio station is the Seahawks game on?

To listen to the game, fans can tune into Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the Seahawks mobile app, SiriusXM 83 or 382, and on the SiriusXM app.

Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

