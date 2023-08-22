Water Boil Advisory in effect for most of Ephrata

A precautionary Water Boil Advisory was put into effect in Ephrata on Tuesday. Officials say the advisory follows reports of water pressure issues stemming from a malfunctioning sensor in the city's water monitoring system.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) says the advisory urges affected residents to refrain from consuming tap water without boiling it first due to potential contamination concerns. To ensure the safety of residents, it has been advised that all water intended for human consumption, including drinking, cooking, food preparation, making ice, and oral hygiene, should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute before use.

FILE - A photo illustration of tap water in a clear glass drinking glass in West Reading, PA, on June 15, 2021. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

City officials have collaborated with the Washington State Department of Health in response to the incident. The boil advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure, and residents will be notified when it has been lifted.

The advisory highlights that boiling tap water for a minute effectively kills bacteria and other potentially harmful organisms. Residents have also been informed that purchased bottled water can be an alternative during this period.

City staff responded to initial reports of low water pressure on Sunday morning, and although the reservoirs were found to be low but not empty, subsequent incidents involving residents experiencing air in their pipes prompted further action. The city's drinking water system, which was chlorinated for disinfection purposes in compliance with state regulations, was also thoroughly flushed to expel any potentially stagnant water.

FILE - A photo illustration of tap water in a clear glass drinking glass is pictured on June 15, 2021. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

In response to the situation, the city has dispatched water samples to a state-certified laboratory for testing. The results are expected to be available by Wednesday, providing crucial information about the safety of the water supply. The advisory will be lifted once test results confirm the water's suitability for consumption.

For further information, concerned residents are encouraged to contact Ephrata City Hall at 509-754-4601.