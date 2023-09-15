'We want to keep these people accountable:' Protesters march for woman hit and killed by SPD officer

Protesters took to the streets Friday night to call for charges against the officer who killed Jaahnavi Kandula after striking her with his vehicle. They also called for the Seattle Police Department to fire Daniel Auderer and the person he was on the phone with following the release of the troubling body camera video earlier in the week.

A group of more than 50 marched through the streets of Seattle, stopping at the crosswalk to light candles and leave flowers where Kandula was struck and killed by Seattle Police Officer Kevin Dave while she was trying to cross the street.

Kandula was a 23-year-old student. Supporters held signs saying, "Her Life is Priceless".

Earlier this week, Seattle Police also released body camera footage from Officer Daniel Auderer. In the video, you could hear him laughing and making jokes about the death of Kandula.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: VIDEO: Seattle police officer laughs about woman hit, killed by patrol car

The Seattle Office of Police Accountability is investigating the video.

One man at the march said he was hoping that Auderer and the person who was on the phone with Auderer would be fired and prohibited from working further in law enforcement.

"It’s not something that should be said period, full stop," he said.

He also felt that Dave should be charged in the woman’s death.

Related article

"We want to keep these people accountable and stop these sorts of things from happening. Seventy-four in a 25, without sirens on, is absolutely insane."

Protesters say law enforcement needs to be held to the same accountability standards as "regular people".

"The double standard is absolutely deplorable," said the protester we spoke with. "I highly doubt there is any scenario which could justify the words that were said."

When we asked the group about what they thought about the Seattle Police Officer’s Guild statement that said that Auderer’s comments were taken out of context, they said they were not satisfied with that response.

See SPOG's and Auderer's responses here.

Another vigil and march is planned for next Saturday.