West Seattle man arrested for shooting up apartment, illegally holding guns

A 36-year-old man was arrested by Seattle police for firing multiple shots inside his own apartment in West Seattle late Monday night.

The backstory:

The incident occurred on July 31 at about 10:45 p.m. when Seattle police officers responded to reports of gunfire at an apartment building in the 3200 block of California Avenue Southwest.

Upon arrival, officers said they heard active gunfire and a man screaming from inside the residence. Police established a security area around the building, and called in the Hostage Negotiation Team (HNT).

Nearby residents were evacuated to safety, with police reports indicating they were "terrified" and feared for their lives.

HNT successfully negotiated the man's surrender, leading to his arrest. The Seattle Fire Department treated the suspect for injuries at the scene, and paramedics, escorted by police, transported him to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation.

Dig deeper:

Following the arrest, officers obtained a search warrant, which was signed by a judge. The search of the apartment led to the recovery of firearms, ammunition, and gun accessories. As a convicted felon, the suspect is prohibited from possessing firearms. Police also found suspected methamphetamine at the scene.

After being discharged from Harborview Medical Center, the suspect was booked into King County Jail on charges of Investigation of Assault in the First and Second Degree, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Detectives from the Gun Violence Reduction Unit are handling the case as the investigation continues.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

