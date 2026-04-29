2 indicted for West Seattle drug deal robbery that ended in murder
SEATTLE - Two Texas men accused of traveling to West Seattle, robbing and gunning down a marijuana dealer in 2022 have now been indicted in a larger drug conspiracy case.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 30-year-old Carlton Pierre Mitchell and 42-year-old Aaron Thompson are to be arraigned on a superseding indictment in May, where they face federal charges of conspiracy to possess and distribute marijuana, conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of a firearm for drug crimes.
A third defendant and alleged co-conspirator, Samuel Solomon, was charged and pleaded guilty earlier this week.
The backstory:
Mitchell, Thompson and Solomon are believed to have flown together to Portland on Nov. 2, 2022, with the plan to rob a marijuana dealer who had previously sold to them, according to court records filed with the U.S. District Court in Seattle.
The three are said to have rented cars and drove up to West Seattle, where they planned an Airbnb rental.
When the victim arrived, they jumped him and eventually shot him, stealing his marijuana and leaving him to bleed out on the floor, court records say. Solomon allegedly caught a flight home, while Mitchell and Thompson are said to have driven home.
By the time Seattle police arrived to reports of shots fired, the victim was already dead.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says the three co-conspirators were first indicted on March 12, 2025, but new charges were filed as recently as Monday.
What's next:
Mitchell and Thompson are scheduled to be arraigned on May 7.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Shots fired near Seattle mayor Katie Wilson's press conference
King County, WA floats new inspector general after $800K fraud allegations
Gas prices surge: WA is 2 cents from all-time record
Washington sues GEO Group over access to Tacoma ICE Processing Center
Meteor lights up the night sky over western Washington and British Columbia
Nearly 50 Pierce County, WA businesses shut down following fire safety inspections
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: