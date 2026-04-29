2 indicted for West Seattle drug deal robbery that ended in murder

The Brief Two Texas men are facing added federal charges for a 2022 conspiracy involving the robbery and fatal shooting of a West Seattle marijuana dealer. The defendants, Carlton Pierre Mitchell and Aaron Thompson, were recently indicted on additional counts including conspiracy to distribute drugs and possession of a firearm for drug crimes. An alleged co-conspirator, Samuel Solomon, has already pleaded guilty, while the remaining two suspects are scheduled for arraignment on the superseding indictment on May 7.



Two Texas men accused of traveling to West Seattle, robbing and gunning down a marijuana dealer in 2022 have now been indicted in a larger drug conspiracy case.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 30-year-old Carlton Pierre Mitchell and 42-year-old Aaron Thompson are to be arraigned on a superseding indictment in May, where they face federal charges of conspiracy to possess and distribute marijuana, conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of a firearm for drug crimes.

A third defendant and alleged co-conspirator, Samuel Solomon, was charged and pleaded guilty earlier this week.

The backstory:

Mitchell, Thompson and Solomon are believed to have flown together to Portland on Nov. 2, 2022, with the plan to rob a marijuana dealer who had previously sold to them, according to court records filed with the U.S. District Court in Seattle.

The three are said to have rented cars and drove up to West Seattle, where they planned an Airbnb rental.

When the victim arrived, they jumped him and eventually shot him, stealing his marijuana and leaving him to bleed out on the floor, court records say. Solomon allegedly caught a flight home, while Mitchell and Thompson are said to have driven home.

By the time Seattle police arrived to reports of shots fired, the victim was already dead.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the three co-conspirators were first indicted on March 12, 2025, but new charges were filed as recently as Monday.

What's next:

Mitchell and Thompson are scheduled to be arraigned on May 7.

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