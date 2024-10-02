West Seattle woman sentenced 30 years for child sex abuse, sharing online

A 40-year-old Seattle woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison for child sexual abuse and posting videos of it on a website she managed.

The U.S. District Court in Seattle sentenced Shabnam Dawn Pilisuk, a former tech worker, for five federal felonies relating to child sex abuse. Pilisuk was convicted of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor, production of child pornography, two counts of transportation of a minor with criminal sexual intent, and possession of child pornography.

According to court records, Pilisuk repeatedly sexually abused an 11-year-old child in her care, published images or the abuse online and started a website devoted to discussion of incest and child abuse.

Seattle Police and U.S. Homeland Security agents served a search warrant on Pilisuk's home in West Seattle in March 2019. They seized electronic devices and uncovered images of child sex abuse.

In November 2021, a victim came forward and disclosed they had been sexually abused since they were 11.

"You committed one of the most heinous crimes, committed against the most vulnerable members of the community: children," said U.S. District Judge Tana Lin during the sentencing hearing.

An investigation further revealed that Pilisuk traveled with the 11-year-old and sexually molested them.

The website managed by Pilisuk has since been shut down, and she has been in federal custody since her arrest in 2021.

"The seriousness of Pilisuk’s crimes cannot be overstated: she raped and molested a child in her care, made (the child) available for like-minded friends to also abuse (the child), and organized an online community in support of incest and child sexual abuse," prosecutors said in arguing for a 45-year sentence.

Pilisuk was found guilty after a four-day trial in March 2023.

