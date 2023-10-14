West Seattle woman concerned about friend who went silent after trying to evacuate from Northern Gaza

A rally in support of Palestinians drew a crowd of about 200 at Cal Anderson Park Friday evening. The ANSWER Coalition helped to organize the demonstration.

Clarissa Perez spoke at that event. She's been talking to her friend, Karam, about what's been happening in Gaza. She said he didn't know whether he was going to make it to safety, and she hadn't heard from him since Thursday evening.

"Last night at 6:22 pm he told me that him and his family were told to evacuate, and then he said that if it was his last words, he told me he loved me," said Perez, a West Seattle resident.

Perez showed us a picture of her former schoolmate. The two attended Chief Sealth International High School together back in 2018 when he did a year of international study.

"He is a phenomenal human being, very sharp, very smart, so our favorite teacher was the same one, so we spent a lot of time together," said Perez. "We have actually been in contact every day, since the attack that Hamas happened."

Now, trapped in Gaza with his family, Karam told Clarissa it's been a battle to survive.

"He told me that everything was going to be cut off last night when he messaged me," said Perez.

The text exchange from Karam read, "We were instructed to evacuate the entire city. I will not have access to water electricity, or internet. So, don’t expect to hear much from me the next few days. If this is to be my last message to you. Then it shall be, I love you Clarissa."

"It’s the unthinkable. It’s the reality. I’m already assuming that he’s dead, but if he passes, I will never let his or his family’s name die or be forgotten," said Perez.

Friday the ANSWER Coalition rallied in support of Palestine, the group calling for an end to US aid to Israel.

"We are out here today to stand with Palestinian resistance who launched a historic counteroffensive against Israeli occupation," said Taylor Young, Organizer with the ANSWER Coalition.

"Palestinians for the last 75 years have been continually displaced they are just fighting for their rights," said Maddie Nelsen, Party for Socialism and Liberation volunteer.

The coalition did not directly address any specific atrocities committed in the Hamas attacks on Israel, but they did say they supported the resistance to Israeli occupation.

Friday's rally reinforces the emotional connection the local community has to the conflict. A man knocked over some of the signs supporting Palestine Friday during the rally, saying it was "Jesus' land." Earlier in the week, demonstrators by the hundreds also showed up at pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian events. So far, despite some tension, those rallies have remained mostly peaceful.

Perez says that Karam's brother died in a 2014 bombing.

"It’s always been like this, but now he has to think, am I going to be like my brother is my family going to die like this as well?," said Perez.

Now all she can do is wait and worry.

"It’s been really hard, especially as someone who’s here. I’m trying to study. His last words, to me is that he loves me. It’s hard to be here and have someone I love in Palestine," said Perez.