What to know about I-5 closures in Seattle this weekend for SR 520 flyover ramp construction

If you're planning on driving northbound on Interstate 5 through downtown Seattle this weekend, you'll want to plan ahead for delays or consider adjusting your travel plans.

Beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, May 19th and lasting through 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 21st, both northbound I-5 and the I-5 express lanes will intermittently close. These closures are necessary to place girders over the interstate for a new flyover ramp that will connect State Route 520 to the express lanes.

Travelers on northbound I-5 between Lakeview Boulevard and the SR 520 interchange will detour around the closure using SR 520 and Montlake Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday, May 19th to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20th. Signed detours and uniformed police officers will be in place to guide travelers around the work.

The I-5 express lanes will close from 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20th to 10 a.m. Sunday, May 21st. The northbound I-5 mainlines will have reopened by the time this part of the closure begins.

Construction crews will be setting and assembling steel bridge girders for the new flyover ramp, and the process will involve using two cranes that will lift them into position and assemble them in midair. The crews will then bolt them to the newly constructed piers and crossbeams.

While WSDOT will do everything in their power to minimize the impact of these closures, commuters should anticipate travel delays and consider adjusting their routes if possible. Any delays related to this work will be shared by WSDOT.