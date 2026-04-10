Here's when northbound I-5 near Bellingham, WA fully reopens after landslide

The Brief Northbound Interstate 5 near Bellingham is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Thursday, April 16, pending final safety evaluations. A March 19 landslide buried the roadway in debris, forcing a weeks-long closure between North Lake Samish Road and state Route 11. Crews have worked daily under an emergency contract, and drivers must continue using alternate routes until reopening.



After nearly a month of hard work to clear a landslide that blocked a portion of I-5 near Bellingham, WSDOT is now pinpointing a reopening date.

(WSDOT)

When will I-5 reopen near Bellingham after the landslide?

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, crews expect the northbound lanes of I-5 to be completely reopened by 5 a.m. Thursday, April 16. This is pending final evaluations by geotechnical engineers to ensure safety.

The landslide happened March 19, bringing thousands of cubic yards of debris onto the roadway and closing northbound I-5 between North Lake Samish Road and SR-11/Old Fairhaven Parkway. Contractor crews have been onsite, working seven days a week under an emergency contract to stabilize the slope and clear debris.

What they're saying:

"This has been complex, high-risk work that required a methodical top-down approach," said Secretary of Transportation Julie Meredith. "Our focus from day one has been to reopen the highway as quickly as possible, but only when we can do so safely."

What drivers should expect

Northbound I-5 will remain closed just south of Bellingham between North Lake Samish Road and SR-11/Chuckanut Drive. Travelers will need to continue using alternate routes such as SR-11 and SR-9 until April 16.

For more information about the landslide and the cleanup process, visit WSDOT's website.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

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