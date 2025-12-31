Why is the air quality so bad today in western WA? Here's what we know

The Brief Dense fog blanketed much of Puget Sound on New Year's Eve, with some areas experiencing reduced air quality. FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone says dry, calm winter weather can trap pollutants, creating pockets of moderate air quality. Air quality is expected to improve later this week.



Much of Puget Sound woke up to dense fog on New Year's Eve, and some noticed a drop in air quality.

View of dense fog over Seattle's Lake Union at around 10 a.m. on New Year's Eve.

According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone, periodic drops in air quality are common during winter, when pollutants can become trapped during periods of dry and calm weather.

Why is the air quality so bad today?

What they're saying:

"I would say air quality is not bad today; however, there are pockets of moderate air quality, which means there is a moderate health impact to those who are sensitive to air quality issues," said FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone. "According to Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, there could be some hyper-localized cases of levels dropping to ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups.’ This is due to high pressure overhead, which gives way to a stagnant weather pattern."

When will the air quality improve?

What's next:

According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone, air quality is expected to improve Thursday and Friday as rain returns.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from Puget Sound Clean Air Agency and FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone.

