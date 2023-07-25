Why 'loud quitting' is not recommended by job experts (hint: grace and dignity are far better)

Some employees who are fed up with their bosses or jobs are turning to social media to quit in a vocal and viral way, declaring they're leaving their jobs on such social media platforms as TikTok or Instagram Live.

This behavior may seem amusing, even something that could make the unhappy employee go viral and become an online "star."

HR pros say it's wise to think twice about engaging in "loud quitting."

Read on for more about this trend — and how it can hurt your career now and along the way.

Why ‘loud quitting’ is trending

Loud quitting may be a new name, but it is not a new phenomenon, Niki Jorgensen, managing director, client implementation at Insperity in Denver, Colorado, told FOX Business.

Gallup’s 2023 State of the Global Workplace Report says almost one in five employees engage in loud quitting — while disengaged quiet quitters made up 59% of the workforce.

The appeal to share resignations over social media may seem second nature today, especially in a digital world, noted Jorgensen.

"With the most recent generations being digital natives, it feels natural for many to share this significant life change on social media," she said.

When employees actively undermine the company, they are burning the proverbial bridge with the company and its leadership.

"Additionally, those who share their resignation experiences on social media may feel they are helping others who are going through the same experience."

Know the downfalls of being a ‘loud quitter’

But job experts agree that loud quitting is not a recommended approach to resigning.

Instead, people should act professionally to maintain their reputation in the workplace.

"Employees should begin having conversations with their managers when they feel they are becoming disengaged and take a more positive approach to make change in the workplace," said Jorgensen.

"When employees actively undermine the company, they are burning the proverbial bridge with the company and its leadership," she said.

Also, keep in mind that your company’s leadership, managers and coworkers have wide-ranging networks.

"The business world can be small, especially in niche sectors, and news of a less-than-ideal exit spreads quickly," she also said.

"The damage done by loud quitters can tarnish their professional reputation within the industry."

Understand that resigning professionally is always the best choice in this scenario

Be sure to take a professional approach if you want to leave your job.

"It’s always best to take the high road as you don’t know if you’ll ever be in a situation where you need a reference, to network for future opportunities or simply a mentor to help you in your career," said Mike Steinitz, senior executive director for Robert Half based in Washington, D.C.

"If you are loud quitting, you run the risk of burning a bridge," he said.

When resigning, Jorgensen with Insperity said it's wise to set up a meeting time with a manager to discuss the resignation and provide it in writing.

"It is essential to prepare for the conversation, review any employment agreements and consider the notice timeline," Jorgensen told FOX Business.

"A two-week notice is considered standard by most employers," she said.

"However, if there is an employment agreement, it may stipulate how much notice is expected."

In addition, during this resignation meeting, discuss the timeline but also discuss how to transition any pending work, give notice to clients and/or train coworkers on critical processes, she said.

Social media posts are there for the world to see.

"Those who remain at the company may remember the graceful exit and gladly welcome you back," Jorgensen said.

And, make it a professional policy to be cordial on social media, said Steinitz with Robert Half.

" Social media posts are there for the world to see," he emphasized.

"Always be mindful of posting about employers both past or present."

